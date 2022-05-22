A BODY has been found at an address in Blaenau Gwent, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Beacon View in Nantyglo at around 5pm on Saturday, May 21 after a man was found dead.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

No further information has been released about the identity of the man.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a house on Beacon View in Nantyglo, at about 5pm on May 21, after a man was found deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”