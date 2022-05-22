A UK Government minister has recalled being racially abused and bullied at school after being asked about the case of 11-year-old Raheem Bailey.

Abertillery schoolboy Raheem had to have a finger amputated after catching it on a fence as he fled an alleged attack at his school. His case has attracted headlines across the UK and an outpouring of support has seen more than £80,000 pledged via an online fundraiser.

UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi called the case “sickening” when he was asked about Raheem’s plight on Sky News on Sunday.

And the Welsh Government, which is responsible for schools in Wales, has issued a statement on the incident.

The youngster's mother, Shantal Bailey, said her son had been the victim of “racial and physical abuse” as well as other bullying, since he started attending Abertillery Learning Community school last September.

Asked about the case, Mr Zahawi told Sky News: “It’s sickening - we always need to do more. I suffered bullying when I first arrived on these shores.

“I couldn’t speak English and it was hard, I remember my first experience … being chased around the park as a sort of entertainment for bigger boys and then throwing me in the pond or dunking my head down in the pond, pretty horrific for a child who has just arrived on these shores.”

Asked if there was a racist element to the bullying, Mr Zahawi replied: “I don’t know, it was a long time ago but I’ve certainly been on the receiving end of other racist slurs, words, whatever – I was called a ‘Paki’ at school, I had to explain they mean I’m from Pakistan, I’m not from Pakistan, I’m actually from a place called Iraq and I’m Kurdish of origin, it’s called Kurdistan.

“It’s a horrible thing and I’m determined to stamp it out, as I’m determined to stamp out antisemitism in our schools or in our universities. There’s no place for racism anywhere in our society, let alone in education.”

Raheem is now recovering but mum Shantal says he is in "a lot of pain". Picture: courtesy of Shantal Bailey

On BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement programme, Senedd member Sarah Murphy expressed her support for Raheem and said she was “proud” of the family for speaking out.

The Bridgend MS said “a lot of people are very shocked by this appalled” and said anti-racism body Show Racism the Red Card has highlighted that “racism in schools is still prevalent.”

She added: “I’m glad this isn’t being swept under the rug, this is absolutely a racist attack. And we have to recognise that and make sure we are funding programmes like Show Racism the Red Card as it highlights this is still very much an issue in our Welsh schools.”

In a statement, the Welsh Government said: “We condemn bullying and racial harassment in any form and expect allegations and incidents of bullying and racism to be fully investigated by schools with appropriate action taken to address the matter and prevent further instances from happening.

“We understand that this incident is being investigated by the school and the local authority, and that Gwent Police are involved and carrying out an investigation.”

Gwent Police has said it is working with the school as part of it inquiries.