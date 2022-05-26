POLICE have renewed an appeal to the public for help tracking down a man in the Caerphilly area.
Officers earlier said they would like to speak with the man following a series of "incidents".
Gwent Police has now provided more information about the alleged incidents.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We received reports of a man trying car door handles on Southern Street, Caerphilly, at around 1.05pm on Saturday, May 21.
"Officers would like to speak to this man, who was in the area at the time and could have information to assist our enquiries."
Anyone with information regarding the man's identity or whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2200169368.
