DO you know this man?
Detectives are looking to identify him as he may be able to assist the police in relation to “a number of incidents” in the Caerphilly area.
If you know him contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote reference 2200169368.
DO you know this man?
Detectives are looking to identify him as he may be able to assist the police in relation to “a number of incidents” in the Caerphilly area.
If you know him contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote reference 2200169368.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article