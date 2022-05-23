ABERTILLERY Learning Community has closed its doors to students today (Monday) after a pupil had to have a finger amputated following an incident on the premises.

Raheem Bailey, 11, lost his finger following an incident at the school's secondary campus last week. His mother said he had been fleeing from bullies.

She described how Raheem was "pushed to the ground and then repeatedly kicked" by a group of children, forcing him to flee by trying to climb a fence - during the escape his hand got caught and was badly injured.

The incident followed months of "racial and physical abuse" at the school, mum Shantal Bailey added.

Gwent Police are investigating the incident, and Blaenau Gwent council has confirmed all Abertillery Learning Community sites will be closed to pupils on Monday.

In a statement, the council said: "Abertillery Learning Community is working with Gwent Police in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault on the secondary campus.

"All campuses at Abertillery Learning Community will be closed tomorrow on health and safety grounds. Learners will access blended learning for Monday, May 23.

"The safety and well-being of learners and staff remains of paramount importance to the Learning Community and the local authority at all times."

Raheem is now recovering but mum Shantal says he is in "a lot of pain". Picture: courtesy of Shantal Bailey

Since Ms Bailey shared her account of the incident, Raheem's case has made national headlines and brought an outpouring of support for the 11-year-old.

An online fundraising page, set up to collect funds for a prosthetic finger, has brought in more than £92,000 as of 7.30am on Monday.

Speaking to the Argus, Ms Bailey said "words can’t express how grateful and moved I feel" over the public support for her son.

Full Gwent Police statement on Raheem's case

“Our officers are supporting and liaising closely with the family of the young boy who, when leaving the school grounds following the reported assault, received a serious injury to his hand as a result of it being caught in a fence," said superintendent Vicki Townsend.

“Since we received this report, on Wednesday May 18, there has been significant interest and coverage of this. I would urge people to think about the impact their social media posts and commentary could have on those affected, as the police investigation continues.

“We’re working closely with the school and officers continue to carry out enquiries in the area.”

Anyone with any information that could help the ongoing police investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2200165495.

Alternatively, send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.