RAIL services from Newport to Shrewsbury will be disrupted "until the end of the day" after an incident in Shropshire.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said an "operational incident" has "blocked" the line between Newport and Shrewsbury and is causing widespread disruption.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or suspended between Hereford and Shrewsbury," Transport for Wales said in a statement. "Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

There are "limited replacement road transport" options available, but "customers are advised to use alternative rail services between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury via Birmingham New Street".

Transport for Wales tickets will be accepted by CrossCountry, GWR and West Midlands Rail while the disruption continues.

But TfW has urged passengers to "not travel on the affected routes if possible".

It follows what our sister publication the Hereford Times called a "rail incident" near Craven Arms, Shropshire, late on Sunday evening.

A road closure was put in place on the A49 between the A489 near Strefford and the B4368 at Craven Arms while the incident was dealt with.

A Highways Agency spokesperson confirmed the A49 was reopened just after 3am on Monday.