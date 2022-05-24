A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE GARWOOD, 33, of Potter Street, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to a burglary at Vanilla Spice and stealing alcohol worth £1,000 on April 11.

He was ordered to pay £350 in compensation following his release from prison.

COREY RICHARDS, 23, of Farlays, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KALEB THOMAS WILLIAMS, 26, of High Meadow, Abercarn, was banned from driving for six months for riding a motorbike without insurance on Gwyddon Road on October 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Woman punched man in face and challenged him to fight her ‘one on one’

SEAN HIGGINS, 36, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Crumlin on November 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ANTHONY JAMES, 57, of Lewis Street, Swffryd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Pontypool on November 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROY MATTHEWS, 53, of The Railway Junction, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Caerphilly Road on November 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN CARHILL, 37, of Oak Street, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police sergeant on November 6, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

KANE DAVIES, 31, of West Street, Bargoed, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a piece of wood – on August 21, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £459 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG BOWDEN, 32, of Bryn Rhedyn, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALLAN SHANE EVANS, 49, of Caradoc Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATIANA PREDA, 51, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.