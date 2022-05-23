BBC Breakfast weather reporter Carol Kirkwood has revealed she is engaged to her long-term partner.

The news came as the 59-year-old was congratulated on the news by her Breakfast colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay as she reported from the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kirwood has not publicly shared the name of her fiance but did tell viewers that she had become engaged whilst on holiday.

Breakfast host Nugent encouraged Kirwood to share the exciting news saying: "I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."

Is that a new piece of jewellery we see @carolkirkwood 👀



Congratulations from all the #BBCBreakfast team 💍 🥰 pic.twitter.com/S0NfMpouxk — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 23, 2022

Kirkwood replied, saying: “Oh that one, thank you Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged.”

Speaking on behalf of the BBC team Nugent added: "Congratulations from all of us, it’s the happiest news, we are so so delighted, congratulations. Can we confirm to the nation what’s happened?”

Former Strictly contestant Kirkwood quipped: “Oh thank you, yes, I think you just have Sal! Yes, I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday, so it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled. So, thank you!”

A host of people congratulated Kirkwood on the happy news, among them BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell, who tweeted: “Wow wow what fabulous news to wake up to today. Huge congratulations to wonderful friend and colleague @carolkirkwood – so chuffed for you on your engagement”.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker tweeted: “Carol Kirkwood is the best of us. Delighted she has found someone who can handle her headlock hugs. Congratulations Carol. If you get married live on #BBCBreakfast can I come back for a one off?”