The First Minister of Wales has confirmed that a direct bus service from Blackwood and Newbridge will be introduced to the Grange University Hospital.

The new service will begin in July. It will comprise a direct contract between the Welsh Labour government and a bus operator from South Wales. The service will operate on an hourly basis and its performance will be closely monitored. The direct service will also connect with other bus and rail services at key hubs and interchanges.

I am delighted at the announcement.

I have lobbied and made extensive representations on the matter to Welsh Government, health officials and transport providers.

The lack of a bus service has been an obvious lacuna that has negatively affected accessibility to this landmark Gwent hospital. I will monitor the instigation of the service with interest and eagerly await the announcement from Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, as to the start date.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles has launched the ‘National Plan For Music Education’.

As South Wales Argus readers will know I am a strong advocate of the importance of ensuring that every Welsh child is able to access musical instruments and tuition.

The Welsh Labour Party made it a manifesto commitment and are now delivering on that pledge with the introduction of the new National Music Service.

All children in Wales will have free access to a musical instrument from September.

Funding for music teaching will rise from £1.5m to £4.5m per year. Over all funding has trebled to the tune of £13.5 million to remove barriers from Welsh children accessing music.

The Welsh Government’s aim is for all children aged three to 16 to be offered a free instrument to practice at school and home allowing children from low-income households, who might not be able to afford one, to take part.

I entered political life and public service to make a difference.

The launch of the new Welsh National Music Service makes me feel that I will have made a discernible difference to the lives of Welsh children and to our collective cultural landscape. I was gratified by the kind words that members of the Senedd from across the chamber gave to my advocacy on this issue. I thank them for their support.

Finally, I want to congratulate the team of Labour councillors who have been re-elected to continue running Caerphilly County Borough Council. I look forward to continuing to work with the Labour-run council to improve the lives of Islwyn residents.