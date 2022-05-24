Stagecoach South Wales have welcomed two new bus drivers in Porth depot. Lorna Jenkins and Jake Thomas will be connecting communities across Rhondda Cynon Taf, making sure customers can get where they need to be.
Lorna Jenkins, who was a support worker for 19 years, supporting mental health and learning disabilities decided that she was ready for a new challenge and career as a bus driver. Lorna applied for the job because she loves driving and interacting with people and felt that bus driving would give her both. Lorna said: “I'm really looking forward to meeting people across all routes and communities. There’s a fantastic team at Porth who have helped me since I started and I’m honoured to become a bus driver, I think it’s a great job”.
Lorna’s interesting fact: “I love to cook and grow my own vegetables; I also love to forage by living off the land”.
Jake Thomas, a self-employed delivery driver wanted to start a new career in the transport industry and was already familiar with the Stagecoach brand. Jake who enjoys chatting with people and is already a keen driver said: “I am looking forward to working in a team after years of driving alone, delivering good customer service, and learning the variety of bus routes available in the local areas.”
Jake’s interesting fact: “I climbed a glacier on holiday in Lichtenstein and from the top you can see the 4 countries that it borders”.
Both Lorna and Jake who had no previous experience of driving buses have completed their bus driver training whilst getting paid throughout and are eager to get behind the wheel and start meeting customers.
Mark Tunstall, Head of Operations, Stagecoach South Wales said: “We are very happy to welcome Lorna and Jake into the Stagecoach family. They both came from outside of the transport industry and have successfully completed their training to become qualified PCV drivers. Bus driving is a very rewarding job, it’s great to see more female bus drivers in the workplace and I wish them the best of luck in their new roles. If you see them out and about, be sure to say hello”.
There are driver vacancies available across Aberdare, Caerphilly, Cwmbran, Merthyr and Porth depots with a variety of benefits including:
- A salary up to £22K* a year
- Paid to train with no hidden costs
- Free travel for you and a companion
- Pension scheme
- Leisure and retail benefits
- Full time and part-time opportunities
To apply for a driver role, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/careers
*After 2 years. T&Cs apply
