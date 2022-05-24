AS households continue to battle against the rising cost of living, it has forced many of us to rethink how we go about our everyday lives.

And it seems that no part of domestic life has escaped the huge price hikes of recent weeks.

Whether it’s filling up the car or putting together the weekly shop – it’s safe to say that this is an adjustment that many of us are struggling with.

As part of our ‘Your Money Matters’ campaign – which launched last week – we thought it would be a good idea to ask our readers to share any helpful tips and advice on how households can keep bills down and save money.

Here’s a round-up of some of the ways our Argus readers are doing just that.

Claire Boon-Ingham said: “Community fridge really helps. Not only do we reduce landfill, but it helps to prevent going hungry.”

Toni Evans pointed to reducing some of her subscriptions.

“I’ve gone through my bank stuff and cancelled all subscriptions that I can,” she said.

“I’ve cut back on using my electric shower and have turned my boiler off completely. I’ve cancelled future plans, cut back on food and finding tinned food cheaper.”

Many other readers are also limiting their use of household appliances that could otherwise rack up the energy bills.

One reader said: “We have had to have a difficult conversation and limit the showers to 15 minutes a time.”

Matthew Evans said: “I’m waiting for the sink to be full of dishes to make it worthy of running the hot water. I’m switching the plugs off at the wall, kettle, microwave, TV, Sky, WiFi booster and mobile chargers.”

Caroline Cole is changing up the way she does her washing.

“I’m only washing clothes on a 15 minute cycle, twice a week unless heavy soiled then soak in sink overnight. No tumble dryer and I’m cooking meals three days ahead,” she said.

Ann Porter believes meal preparation is a big help.

“Plan your meals!” she said.

“And when you go out shopping, only buy what you need.”

Derek Andrews said: “Make coffee with cold water, I’m saving a fortune!”