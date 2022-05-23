Huge Tyrannosaurus Rex tracks have been spotted on a Pembrokeshire beach.

Traeth Llyfn was transported back to the Late Cretaceous by a team of 10 sand artists, to celebrate the unearthed fact that Tyrannosaurus rex could swim.

The striking installation celebrates the launch of the highly anticipated TV Apple TV+ series Prehistoric Planet.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and with music composed by Hans Zimmer, the series brings a natural history lens to the prehistoric world.

Sand artists spent over 4 hours creating the 50-metre-long prehistoric trail. 64 Dinosaur footprints crossed the Welsh beach - which was used as a filming location in the ground-breaking series.

Local passer-by Anna Hatton, aged 72, said: “I saw these giant footprints from up on the cliff path and came down to take look. It’s amazing how big they are up close.”

Alex Bull, aged 32, spotted the prints while walking her dog Cali, and said: “I was just walking along the beach and then I saw these footprints, and Cali went running up to them and I was like, what on earth could have made these? I don’t think Cali would have liked a T. rex very much”.

Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ today, the five-episode natural history series will transport viewers back 66 million years to discover our prehistoric world and the dinosaurs that roamed it - revealing little-known and surprising new science.

Sir David Attenborough, said: “I hope that children and their families will sit down to watch Prehistoric Planet and be completely immersed in this incredible world and find their imaginations fired by the astonishing prehistoric animals that they will discover and learn about as the series travels across each habitat.

“It’s an opportunity to see the world’s most famous dinosaurs like T. rex and Triceratops come to life but also to really enter into their world and see the incredible diversity of life which existed at that time.”

Prehistoric Planet launches on Apple TV+ this week, with new episodes available daily, between May 23 and 27.