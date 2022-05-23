The Chelsea Flower Show returns next week and if you’re looking for some inspiration to help make your garden look good enough for the top prize, look no further.

Whether your garden is lacking colour or places for your flowers to grow, there’s still time to get it looking vibrant for summer.

The Chelsea Flower Show takes place at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Monday, May 23 and members of the Royal family will be in attendance with the Queen hoping to visit too.

Here’s a range of planters, flowers and all things garden from Aldi, B&Q, The Range and more.

Upgrade your garden ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show

Aldi

Natural Wooden Wishing Well Planter

Add a touch of colour to your garden with this planter, ideal for displaying flowers.

It’s also available in grey and it could be yours for £34.99 via the Aldi website.

Ferrex 1800W Electric Lawnmower

Keep your grass in tip top shape with this lawnmower.

Move around the garden freely with its 10m cable and 55 litre grass collection bag.

Add it to your basket for £99.99 via the Aldi website.

Toolstation

Rowlinson Square Planter & Lattice

Add style to your garden with this Rowlinson Square Planter & Lattice.

It’s ideal for plants that climb and could be decorated with outdoor solar lights to add sparkle at night time.

It could be yours for £84.98 via the Toolstation website.

If you’re wondering where to get started with your gardening, these tools might come in handy.

Toolstation has a range of gardening tools including this Draper Ash Handle Garden Tool Trowel (£5.98) and this Hawksmoor Carbon Steel Lawn Edger (£15.98) plus more.

B&Q

Bopha Pressure treated wood brown Wooden Hexagonal Planter

Add a modern touch to your garden space with this planter.

This 60cm planter will set you back £54.22 via the B&Q website.

Linear Wooden Rectangular Planter

This planter is 120cm and its ideal for a range of shrubs and flowering plants.

You can buy it via the B&Q website for £134.

The Range

16 inch Rattan Hanging Basket Natural Woven Willow With Liner and Chain

Take your flower arranging to new heights with this hanging basket.

Available in different sizes, it makes for a great place to show off your beautiful blooms.

Add it to your basket from £11.99 via The Range’s website.

Sproutl

While the planters and hanging baskets seem tempting, you might be in need of some flowers or plants to sit in them.

Sproutl has a range of plants and flowers perfect for adding to pots and planters including this Hydrangea paniculata ‘Grandiflora’ (£14.99) and this Rose 'Arthur Bell’, available for £11.99 via the Sproutl website.

If flowers aren’t your thing or you simply want to try something new, why not start your own herb garden with this Wooden Herb Garden Planter?

It gives your herbs plenty of space to grow and looks stylish while doing it.

It could be yours for £149 via the Sproutl website.