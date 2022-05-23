A PUB in Gwent that was forced to permanently close during the covid pandemic is to be turned into a five-bedroom home.

Plans to change the use of the Castle Inn in Fleur De Lis, near Blackwood, into a home were approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council last week.

It comes after its owners of 20 years took the decision to close the pub almost two years ago in August 2020, citing difficulties as a result of the covid pandemic.

They said at the time: “To all our friends and customers, it is with great sadness that we have decided to close the pub for good.

“The last few months due to the circumstances of covid-19 like many others has not been easy for us. I would further like to say, that this decision has not been taken lightly and fills us with sadness.

“Over the last 20 years, we have had some very good times and seen many celebrations that have all become fond memories.

“We would like to say a big thank you to you all for your custom and an extended thank you to our family for all their support throughout this difficult time.”

What do the plans show?

The proposals show that the existing lounge area of the pub would be divided into a sitting room, hallway, and home office area.

The pub’s former kitchen, dining room and toilets would be converted into a sun lounge, dining area and toilet, with a kitchen and utility room replacing the cellar area.

Upstairs, the existing flat will be remodelled to increase the number of bedrooms from three to five, at the expense of the current kitchen, lounge, and bathroom.

Demolition work will also go ahead, with the existing rear extension and associated buildings making way for a new rear two-storey extension and with a side workshop attached.