TWO more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wales today (Monday), including one in Gwent.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales also show another 54 Covid cases have been reported nationwide, including 10 in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Those figures cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Thursday to 9am on Friday.
Reporting of the nation's Covid situation will change later this week when Public Health Wales moves to weekly updates, focusing on wider patterns of hospitalisation rather than daily cases by council area.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
Blaenau Gwent: 4
Caerphilly: 1
Monmouthshire: 1
Newport: 2
Torfaen: 2
Anglesey: 4
Conwy: 0
Denbighshire: 4
Flintshire: 2
Gwynedd: 0
Wrexham: 1
Cardiff: 11
Vale of Glamorgan: 1
Bridgend: 3
Merthyr Tydfil: 1
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 3
Carmarthenshire: 1
Ceredigion: 1
Pembrokeshire: 2
Powys: 1
Neath Port Talbot: 2
Swansea: 5
Unknown location: 1
Resident outside Wales: 1
