A Gwent man has been fined for being in possession of a number of illegal substances – including cocaine and cannabis.

Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 10, Shay Leon Pitman pleaded guilty to three drugs offences.

The court heard that on April 23, Pitman was found in possession of a class A drug in Cardiff, when he was stopped by police with 0.40g of cocaine.

He was also found to be in possession of 0.5g of cannabis – a class B drug.

Finally, he was found to have 10 benzodiazepine tablets – a class C drug.

All of the illicit items were seized by police and later destroyed.

Pitman’s actions were found to be in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The 18-year-old, currently of no fixed abode, but formerly of Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to all three counts.

His guilty pleas were taken into account when the sentence was handed down.

Pitman was fined £80, and made to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

The court made an application to deduct the £114 balance from Pitman’s benefit payments.