A “BULLYING” son who made his father’s life “a misery” after repeatedly stealing money from him to feed his drug habit has been jailed.

Dean Bumby’s aging father Ian Bumby has been forced to move from his Newport home after he kept targeting him.

The defendant stole more than £100 after going to his address on three different occasions when he wasn’t welcome, prosecutor Andrew Kendall said.

He also tried to steal his father’s mobile phone.

Dean Bumby, 39, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and one of attempted theft.

The offences were committed between November 17 and November 23 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Dean Bumby, said his client had been employed as a cement truck driver and was eager to get back to work.

He said the defendant was no longer taking drugs after being remanded in custody for several months.

The court was also asked to take into account his guilty pleas and give him the appropriate credit.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told the defendant: “Against the background of your drug abuse you were making your father, who is now getting on in years, and his life pretty miserable if not intolerable so that eventually he felt constrained to move house.

“You were repeatedly going there when you weren’t wanted and you were repeatedly taking money off him in order to pay for your drug addiction.

“It was pretty unpleasant bullying behaviour and it is aggravated by the fact that it was repeat offending.”

He said the defendant had no previous convictions for similar offences but added “sadly there seems to be no prospect of rehabilitation it seems to me”.

Taking into account his guilty pleas, the judge jailed Dean Bumby for 14 months.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.