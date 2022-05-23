Newport-based recruitment firm Acorn has appointed Emily Meredith as group head of HR.

The role will help give greater focus to the structure of the business' HR division and the organisation more widely as demand for Acorn’s services continues to grow.

Emily brings almost two decades of experience working in HR with her to the position, and will be working to help 'future proof 'Acorn’s internal structures and processes as it looks towards a new era of business.

Emily, previously HR advisor and HR manager with Acorn, said: “I believe in forming great relationships with people at all levels of the business, and with our external partners too, and I’m always striving to make improvements and find solutions."

Ms Meredith’s appointment comes alongside the creation of an all-new internal recruiter role that has also been introduced at Acorn in response to an unprecedented demand for its services, which was taken up by Richard Hilliard.

As a result, Acorn itself has appointed almost 60 new members of staff since summer 2021 as it continues working to address ongoing challenges within the UK workforce arising following Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and more.

Bernard Ward, managing director at Acorn, said: “Welcoming Emily into her new position as group head of HR here at Acorn is reflective of the crucial position we find ourselves in, as a business poised for the next phase of its development.”

“The UK jobs market has experienced unprecedented pressures in recent times and the team here at Acorn has worked really hard to maintain flexibility and respond to the needs of our highly valued clients nationwide throughout that time.

“We are continuing to experience unprecedented demand from our customers UK-wide, which means making sure our team continues to work well and flourish internally too."

Acorn has a network of 40 branches working throughout the UK. It supports and develops clients operating across a wide range of sectors through its specialist divisions, covering manufacturing, production, IT, legal, construction, commercial, energy, life sciences, aerospace and other sectors.