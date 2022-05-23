A MAN has been arrested after an alleged dog attack in the Gaer area of Newport.

Police and paramedics were called out to Sheridan Close on Friday evening following reports of the incident along a nearby path that is popular with dog-walkers.

Today (Monday), Gwent Police confirmed another man, aged 20 and from the Newport area, suffered injuries to his head and hand.

He was taken to Morriston Hospital, in Swansea, following the incident, which happened just after 8pm on Friday, May 20.

The dog owner, meanwhile, is 53 years old and is also from the Newport area.

He has been arrested in connection with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and has since been released under investigation.

The dog involved in the incident has has been taken to a local kennels.

Gwent Police have now appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should contact the force by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200168646.

You can also send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.