A MAN and a woman have pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Scott Whitney, 23, and Jade Watson, 26, both of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, admitted carrying out "a joint attack" on Casey Roomus on August 21, 2021.
Their case was adjourned until June 17 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports by Judge Rhys Rowlands.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the pair had no previous convictions.
Both defendants were granted bail.
