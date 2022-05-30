The South Wales Argus was founded in Newport 130 years ago today, and has been a part of the city and wider community ever since.

In 2020, we moved out of our old offices in Maesglas and back into the city centre, which has been hugely positive for our reporters and other staff to be at the heart of Newport, especially with so much going on in the city right now, from the opening of the new market and hotel above us to the challenges facing Friars Walk and more.

But it's important that we report on all the communities we serve and there's no better way to get to know an area and the issues the people who live there face than spending time in it.

That's why today I am launching the Newsroom in the Community initiative.

I want to hear from organisations across Gwent who would like to host the Argus team for a day.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson discusses the news agenda with journalists

We would base our team with you for a day, doing what we normally do - writing, editing and planning stories, and putting our newspaper, website and social media pages together.

It gives us an opportunity to show you what we do and a chance to hear about and share stories from different communities.

It could be a school, community centre, place of worship, pub or cafe - you tell us.

I'm especially keen to hear from communities that feel they have stories or issues that we aren't reporting or areas or groups that we could represent better.

All you have to do to apply is fill in the form on the end of the story, and we'll take it from there.