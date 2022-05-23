THE South Wales rail network was thrown into disarray on Monday following a police incident on the line in Shropshire.

A train caught fire near Craven Arms station after striking "a large object on the track" shortly after 10.30pm on Sunday.

While no injuries were reported to passengers or staff, British Transport Police closed the line and investigation work continued into Monday, forcing a flurry of cancellations to services travelling from South Wales to Shrewsbury.

Rail firm Transport for Wales (TfW) issued "do not travel" warnings to passengers wishing to use that route.

And for commuters on the wider network, the Shropshire incident impacted on services along the South Wales Main Line and on several Valleys routes.

In a statement on Monday morning, TfW said disruption was expected "until the end of the day".

"Limited replacement road transport" options were available, but TfW customers were "advised to use alternative rail services between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury via Birmingham New Street".

The firm's tickets were being accepted by CrossCountry, GWR and West Midlands Rail during the period of disruption, and some TfW passengers were told their tickets would be validated for travel on the following day.

Network Rail said its staff were "supporting British Transport Police who are at the scene [in Craven Arms] and will reopen the line as soon as it is safe to do so".

The organisation said it was "sorry for the disruption this will cause and advise passengers to check before they travel"

TfW passengers can check for live status updates for their route on the firm's website.