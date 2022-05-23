A NEW independent eatery will soon be opening its doors in Newport city centre.
Final preparations to the Salt and Pepper Tavern on Commercial Street look to be nearly complete, with signs in the shop window indicating it will “open soon”.
Situated in-between the Coop Bank and the Alexandra pub, little is known about what sort of eatery Salt and Pepper Tavern will be.
Described as a “fresh kitchen”, its window states it’ll serve “breakfast, fresh food, tea, grill, lemonade, salads and soup.”
According to the Rated Nosh website, Salt and Pepper Tavern is awaiting a food hygiene inspection by Newport City Council.
It’ll be the latest in a flurry of food ventures that have opened in Newport city centre recently.
