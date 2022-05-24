A DEALER who was selling cocaine was also offering to supply customers with the powerful psychedelic drugs LSD and DMT.

Dylan Evans, 28, from Caerphilly, was also found to have a handgun, a large machete as well as axes and knives when police raided his home.

Two drug warrants were executed at his address.

During the first in December 2020, officers found nearly 50g of cocaine with a 20% purity worth around £4,700 on the street.

They seized Evans’ mobile phone and he was released on police bail.

When officers returned to the defendant’s address last summer they found that he was “still at it” drug dealing.

This time cannabis with a potential street value of £17,000 was recovered.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “They also found a black handgun, it was a ball bearing gun, and it was found in the room next to the cannabis.

“And the defendant had various knives and axes at his property.

“They were not on display but placed around the house, the Crown would say for early and easy access.

“A large machete was placed on the side of the cooker.

“The Crown would suggest that the availability of such weapons was linked to his drug dealing in perhaps a common sense way of protection or as a form of enforcement.”

Analysis of the defendant’s mobile phone revealed that he was offering to sell other drugs.

Evans, of Spring Hill, Bedwas, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He also admitted offering to supply ecstasy, offering to supply LSD, also known as acid, offering to supply DMT and offering to supply cannabis.

The seven offences were committed between June 2017 and June 2021.

He had previous convictions for handling stolen goods and fraud but none for any relevant offences.

Andrew Kendall, mitigating, said: “There is no evidence that he was living a lavish lifestyle.

“The defendant appears to have been in a significant amount of debt.

“He wasn’t selling on a commercial scale.”

Mr Kendall added how his client’s custodial sentence would have had a “huge impact” on the defendant’s partner and child.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Evans: “There was an expectation on your part of significant gain.

“You were also found to have weapons, including knives and axes.”

The defendant was jailed for four years and six months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release halfway through his sentence.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapons and drugs.