A 24-hour gym in Newport city centre was forced to close over the weekend, after a security issue with the CCTV equipment.

The PureGym at Newport’s Kingsway Shopping Centre was forced to close from Sunday afternoon (May 22), to early Monday (May 23), as a result of the issue.

It came as a result of an issue with the fitness facility’s security system.

While it is a 24-hour facility and open to members at all times, it is not always staffed on site.

During hours when no staff members are actually present in Newport, the facility is monitored remotely by cameras and an intercom system.

It has been confirmed that the company, which has 307 gyms across the UK was having issues with their CCTV system over the weekend, which is thought to have affected a number of gyms.

As a result of these issues, the CCTV system in Newport is understood to have been “intermittently offline”.

And, with the company unable to ensure the safety of late night fitness fanatics, the decision was made to close the gym overnight.

Members were informed of the closure in an email, with the gym reopening for business again at 6am on Monday, May 23.

It is unclear how many facilities were impacted nationwide.

What has been said about the closure?





Confirming news of the overnight closure, a PureGym spokeswoman told the Argus: “To ensure members’ safety we have CCTV cameras throughout our gyms, which enables our remote CCTV team to monitor and provide support, particularly during unstaffed hours.

“An external technical problem meant that the CCTV was intermittently offline in some gyms and as a safety precaution we took the decision to close them temporarily overnight.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

What customers were told

An email sent to PureGym members in Newport read: “Unfortunately, due to an external problem the CCTV in PureGym Newport Wales is offline. Therefore, the gym will be closed from 4pm (Sunday) until 6am Monday morning.

“Your safety remains a top priority for us, rest assured we are working to resolve this as soon as possible.

“Please visit our website if you want to read any of our safety protocols.”