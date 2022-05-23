A MAIN road in Monmouth was closed to all traffic today after a fire engulfed a shop in the centre of the town.

The fire, located at a shop on the town's high street, saw fire crews from across South Wales called to the town at around 9.20am.

Fire crews battled the blaze throughout the day, with smoke still billowing from the roof at around 5pm.

The fire is said to have been brought under control during they day.

The Argus has received multiple reports that the fire was located at the Peacocks store on the town's Monnow Street.

This has yet to be confirmed by the authorities however.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said earlier today: "At approximately 9:20am on Monday, May 23, we received reports of a fire on Monnow Street in Monmouth.

"Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales are currently in attendance alongside emergency service colleagues and partners agencies.

"The fire is now under control, but the road remains closed at this time.

"Crews will remain at the scene to secure the area and damp down hotspots.

"We would advise the public to continue following the advice and guidance of Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council."

With the high street blocked to traffic for the entire day, queues and congestion were being reported on roads encircling the town.

The Wye bridge and routes into town from the bypass were hit especially hard, as motorists tried to find ways around the queues.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said at the time: "Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales are currently in attendance alongside emergency service colleagues and partners agencies."

"The fire is limited to one commercial property.

"Monnow Road remains closed at this time and crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe," the spokesperson added.

"We advise anyone needing to travel to or from the following schools to plan alternative routes/transportation: Monmouth Comprehensive School and Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools (girls and boys).

"Please continue following the advice and guidance of Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council."