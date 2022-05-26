A WARNING has been issued by Public Health Wales after 'several' cases of diarrhoea were reported linked to parasites linked to open farms.

Since April, Public Health Wales (PHW) and Local Authority Environmental Health Officers have investigated several cases of diarrhoea potentially linked to visits to open farms.

The cause is a tiny parasite called Cryptosporidium (or Crypto, for short).

Cases have mainly been reported in young children, but some adults have also been ill.

Several of the recent Crypto cases have visited open farms just before becoming ill, where further investigations and environmental sampling are taking place.

PHW is reminding people who visit open farms or other farm-based attractions of the importance of washing their hands with warm, running water and liquid soap and hygienic hand drying, after contact with animals.

Open farms, farm parks, agricultural shows and rescue centres are all popular attractions especially for children, but it’s important visitors are aware of the disease risks associated with all livestock.

Germs, including Crypto, can be caught from sheep, cows and goats - but especially lambs, goat kids and calves, and from other livestock to humans through contact with infected faeces and other body fluids. This can happen even if the animals look healthy.

You can also catch germs from animal bedding and fencing or by stroking their fur. It is also possible that infection can be picked up from other contaminated surfaces in a farm park, for example bouncy castles or sand pits, as well as the wider countryside.

Dr Robert Smith from the PHW Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre said: "Animal petting and lambing events are popular with families and they are a great way to see more of the countryside and experience working life on a farm.

"However, it is important that everyone follows good hand hygiene advice to limit the transmission and spread of infectious diseases. Good hand washing after coming into contact with farm animals, their bedding or dirty equipment or clothing is really important in preventing infection.

"Although the number of people seriously affected by contact with farm animals is low, it is important that everyone, especially parents of younger children and pregnant women, are aware of the potential risks. Pregnant women or those with an underlying health condition including immunosuppression should avoid animal contact.

“People are encouraged to contact their GP if they experience diarrhoea, especially bloody diarrhoea, watery diarrhoea, fever or flu-like symptoms and explain they have been in contact with a farm or with animals.

"GPs are encouraged to submit faecal specimens from patients who may have had animal contact and to indicate this on the request form.”