A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KEISHA CARNEGIE, 25, of Castle Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bridge Street on April 24.

She was ordered to pay £507 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMIR ALI KHAN, 28, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted drink driving with 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Blewitt Street on April 24.

He was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 19 days, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 54 months and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KAYWAN AHMED ABDULRAHMAN, 18, of Woodland Road, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer and failing to provide a specimen.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and 70 days and ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

AURIMAS KERSYS, 29, of Glassworks Cottages, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Duckpool Road on April 23.

He was ordered to pay £592 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN JOHN WHITEHEAD, 28, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent on Wesley Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, on December 7, 2021.

He was ordered to participate in a “Thinking Skills” programme for 19 days and pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY HIGGINS, 43, of Heol Senni, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he pleaded to assault by beating in Hengoed, Caerphilly, on New Year’s Day 2022.

He was ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 30 days, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a restraining order for two years and pay £363 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH LEE MORGAN, 41, of West Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving on Henllys Way, Cwmbran, with 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 23.

He was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAN HORVATH, 31, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £305 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on April 24.

DARREN OWEN BODMAN, 38, of Dol Fran, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after admitted causing criminal damage to a door and window in Llanbradach on March 16.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

BEN WILLIAM BATE, 36, of The Bryn, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on May 20, 2021.