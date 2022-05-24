Police in Gwent are investigating an incident which saw a cat killed by three dogs.

The emergency services were called to an incident in the Hendredenny area of Caerphilly as a result of the incident.

It has been confirmed that it took place on Sunday, May 22.

According to Gwent Police, a cat was killed by three dogs.

At this time, the force is trying to find the owners of the dogs involved.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the local area, and they have also asked that anyone who has information to come forward.

Statement from police in full

A statement from Gwent Police reads: “We're investigating an incident in the Hendredenny area on Sunday 22 May where a cat was killed by three dogs.

“We're trying to find the owners of the dogs.

“Officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the area.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200170979.”