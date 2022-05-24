The long-awaited report into partygate by senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to be released sometime this week.

The inquiry into lockdown-breaching parties is expected to contain some damning verdicts and explosive revelations.

What will the Sue Gray report uncover?

At the start of the year a 12-page version of the report was published, with the rest delayed due to the Metropolitan Policy inquiry into partygate.

READ MORE: Tory MP Sir Roger Gale calls for Boris Johnson resignation over 'partygate' pictures

The £460,000 Met investigation was completed on Thursday with a team of 12 detectives examining 345 documents, including emails, door logs, diary entries, witness statements and 204 questionnaires.

They also examined 510 photographs and CCTV images.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were all fined over the birthday gathering.

But both Johnsons were told by police they face no further action, according to Downing Street, and Mr Sunak has not received an additional fine.

The Met said 28 individuals had received between two and five fines.

Gray can now send No10 a much more detailed version of her full report uncovering the facts about the parties, which is likely to name some officials at fault and could include photographs.

When is the Sue Gray report coming out?





Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at the heart of Government is expected to be released this week, ahead of a parliamentary recess next week.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray (PA/Gov.uk)

It is likely to be published on Tuesday or Wednesday as Parliament is expected to pay tribute to the Queen on Thursday, and then goes into a week of recess.

It is expected – but not confirmed – that Gray would send her report to No 10 in the morning, and it would be published by Downing Street soon after, with the Prime Minister addressing MPs that afternoon.

Will the report name those involved?





It is not yet clear who exactly will be named in the Gray report however it has been confirmed by sources close to the report that the names of some of those who attended gatherings will be published.

READ MORE: How has Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided another fine over partygate?

However, asked if No 10 would be blocking any names from appearing in the report, a No 10 spokesperson said: “That will be entirely up to Sue Gray and I’ll be looking forward very much to seeing what she has to say, and fingers crossed that will be pretty soon next week [week commencing May 23].”

"That will be entirely up to Sue Gray"





Around 30 people including Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been contacted by the Cabinet Office to warn them of the contents of the Sue Gray partygate report.

It is thought that most of the letters were sent out on Thursday, May 19, as the Metropolitan Police concluded its investigation into lockdown breaches in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

Mr Johnson is set to be among those approached by the Cabinet Office team but No 10 had no update as to whether he had received a letter on Friday evening.

The investigators are understood not to be including the full details of the contents in the letters but instead are giving a “gist” of the relevant sections to those being approached.

READ MORE: Pressure on PM to throw light on ‘secret’ meeting over partygate report

Earlier, Mr Johnson insisted he would not seek to block names appearing in the senior civil servant’s report, and said he was “looking forward” to seeing its contents “pretty soon”.