A VICTIM was left “traumatised” after he awoke in his house in the early hours of the morning to find a drug-fuelled burglar in front of him.

Jamie Dyas told a judge he had taken the tranquiliser Xanax before he carried out the raid in Cwmbran just after 1am on May 25 last year.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, said that when the “vulnerable” victim opened his eyes and saw the 30-year-old defendant he shouted: “What the ****?”

Dyas fled seconds later having stolen the complainant’s mobile phone, two watches and his electric razor, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant, of St Dials, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He has 29 previous convictions for 59 offences, including robbery and burglary, and was on licence at the time of this offence.

Claire Pickthall, mitigating, representing the defendant, said her client’s life “spiralled out of control” following the death of his brother in 2020.

Dyas read out a personal letter to the judge in which he said: “Your honour, I am very sorry for going to this man’s place.

“I don’t like stuff like this, it’s out of character.

“Jail does not help me, it just gets me addicted to more drugs because I can’t cope because I don’t see my family the whole time I am in.”

He added: “The night I did this I took Xanax for the first time.

“I feel ashamed and saddened for my victim, I can’t believe I’ve done this.

“I need help with my drugs problem.

“I have been through too much in my life and I don’t get the help I need in prison.

“Please help me your honour.”

Judge Rhys Rowlands told the defendant that “custody was inevitable”.

He said: “The victim had fallen asleep in his living room just before 1am and he awoke to find you in his home.

“Your offending is aggravated by the fact it was committed at night and, whilst you weren’t to know it, the victim was suffering from very serious ill health at the time.

“The effect of the burglary upon him has been profound and he no longer feels safe in his home.

“You are no stranger to the courts – there is a raft of offending for dishonesty and violence.

“Plainly drugs are at the root of your offending added to which there are mental health difficulties exacerbated by you suffering a bereavement in the past.”

Dyas was jailed for 15 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.