A SURGEON at a Gwent hospital has denied seven charges of possessing indecent images.

Dr Raed Almobayed, 44, of Heol Llanelli, Pontyates, Llanelli, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on May 24 where he denied possessing indecent images of children and sexual acts with animals.

Almobayed’s silver Packard Bell laptop was found to have a number of indecent images of children aged between six and 12 years old alongside an image of ‘extreme pornography’ which involved sexual acts with animals said prosecutor Laurence Jones.

David Emanuel, defending, said the laptop was second hand and his client had no knowledge of the images being on the laptop.

Almobayed – who it is believed was working as an orthopaedic surgeon at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny – denies a count of possessing a category A indecent image of a female child aged between eight and 10, a category B indecent image of a female child aged between 10 and 12 and a category C image of a female child aged between six and eight.

MORE NEWS:

The three charges related to a period of time between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2009.

He also denies a further count of possession of 10 other category A images if children, 14 category B images of children and 130 category C images of children between the same period.

The seventh charge he denies relates to an extreme pornographic image involving animals between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009.

He is set to face trial at Cardiff Crown Court on February 27.