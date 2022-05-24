A NEWPORT mum who was diagnosed with cancer aged 27 has shared her story, having made a full recovery thanks to a stranger donating stem cells.

Simona Dubas found out that she had a blood cancer known as acute myeloid leukaemia when her son Frank was just four years old.

After three unsuccessful rounds of intensive chemotherapy, she underwent a lifesaving stem cell transplant in 2018 – having found a perfectly matched female donor from Germany.

“I think I didn’t comprehend the seriousness of the situation at first,” she said. “I was more worried about the practical side of me being in hospital. For example, who is going to look after my son when my husband is at work?

“When I found out there was a donor matched to me, I was unbelievably grateful, and I think overwhelmed by the selfless gesture.

“It is something you cannot describe in words.”

Mrs Dubas is now encouraging people in Wales to join the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry this World Blood Cancer Day (May 28).

Currently, around 30 per cent of blood cancer patients do not find a potentially lifesaving bone marrow match.

“Becoming a stem cell donor is very important because the chances of a family member being a match for a patient are quite low,” said Mrs Dubas.

“For many people with blood cancer and other blood disorders, a transplant is their only chance to recover from their illness.

“If you’re thinking of registering, think about how proud you’d be if you saved someone’s life.”

Simona Dubas with her family. Picture: Welsh Blood Service.

There are two ways volunteers can sign up to the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry: by requesting a swab kit through the Welsh Blood Service, or by providing an extra blood sample when giving blood.

Dr Keith Wilson, a consultant haematologist at the University Hospital of Wales, said: “For many patients with blood cancer, a stem cell transplant represents their best chance of making a full recovery. However, only 25 per cent of patients will find a donor within their family.

“The vast majority rely on unrelated volunteers to have any prospect of recovering from their illness.

“Blood cancers stop bone marrow from working correctly, and for these patients, the best hope of recovery is to receive a stem cell transplant.

“A stem cell transplant replaces damaged cells with healthy ones and is often the last treatment option for blood cancer patients following radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

“We need more volunteers to join the registry because new tissue types are discovered year on year.

“Those needing a transplant rely on a donor with a compatible tissue type, so the bigger the donor pool, the better the chance of matches being found for these patients.”

Dr Tracey Rees, chief scientific officer at the Welsh Blood Service, said: “This selfless act brings hope to so many patients and their loved ones, but there is still much to do for us to extend this chance to everyone in need of an unrelated donor.

“Despite millions of donors being registered across the world, some patients still won’t find the match they need.

“It is so important young people continue to join the registry.”

You can find out more at welshblood.org.uk.