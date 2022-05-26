LAST week, we launched Your Money Matters - our campaign to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household of price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

At the South Wales Argus and associated Newsquest papers we’re making it our mission to help you look after your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers like you.

Here we break down a number of local and national groups and organisations who could help you if you need support whether it be to help with the mental health issues that come with struggling to support yourself or family during this time or to help keep the prices down and provide valuable support when you need it most.

Food banks

Cultural Food Hub, Commercial Road, Newport;

Raven House Trust, Cromwell Road, Newport;

Trussell Trust Food Bank, Commercial Road, Newport;

Bettws, Community House, St David's, Bettws;

Christchurch Centre, Malpas Road, Newport;

King's Church, Lower Dock Street, Newport;

Stow Park Community Centre, Brynhyfryd Road, Newport;

Blaenavon Food Bank, Broad Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool;

Bettws Communities First, Tone Close, Bettws, Newport;

Salvation Army, Commercial Street, Risca;

Duffryn Community Link, Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport;

Blaenau Gwent Foodbank, Beaufort Rise, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale;

The Co-Star Partnership, Threepenny Bit Community Hall, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran;

Blackwood and District Foodbank, Bryn Road, Blackwood;

Torfaen Voluntary Alliance, Commercial Street, Pontypool;

Salvation Army, Ty-Bwmpyn Road, Pontypool;

St Julian's Parish Church, St Julian's Avenue, Newport;

The Parish Trust, Heol Yr Ysgol, Trethomas;

Trussell Trust Food bank, Monk Street, Monmouth;

Abergavenny Food Bank, Frogmore Street, Abergavenny;

Trussell Trust Food Bank, Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow;

Monmouth Community Fridge, Bridges Community Centre, Monmouth;

Other support

Newport

Newport Mind

Newport Mind offers adult wellbeing activities, groups and self-management courses. They support adults on a 1-2-1 basis.

The organisation also has a housing and tenancy support team which provides support to people living in supported housing and for people who are having issues with housing, tenancy agreements, homelessness and benefits support.

They also offer counselling services priced at £40 per sessions, or £10 per session if there is financial hardship or receipt of benefits.

There are 1-2-1 and group support sessions available for children, young people and families. There are specific projects to help with trauma, nature and eco-therapy, family resilience and volunteering opportunities. There is a whole school approach team to support the entire school community to understand and support their mental health.

There are resources on the Newport Mind website for both adults and children. Information can also be found on accessing help from Newport Mind at http://www.newportmind.org/keeping-mind---body-active/ or by calling 01633 258741.

Newport City Council Community Hubs

Free phone number to ring for support 0800 1963 482. There are a number of drop-in sessions for people looking for advice about returning to work, finding a better job, or increasing skills.

At the hubs, there are coffee and unwind sessions for parents to learn about mindfulness over a coffee and look at different topics from housing to mental health and finances, wellbeing walks, exploring your future sessions to help parents get back into work and support in group or 1-2-1 sessions.

To find out more contact Danielle on 07837 394152 or email danielle.penn@newport.gov.uk

There are also advice and support services for those at risk of redundancy, or those who have recently been made redundant or working on zero-hour contracts. There is also a service providing employment mentoring, support in CV and job applications, free employment related courses, advice on how to access financial support to help with getting to interviews and appropriate interview clothing, travel to training courses and interviews, digital access and support, childcare and food banks.

The organisation can provide advice and support if you are at risk of redundancy, have recently been made redundant, furloughed, or are working zero hour contracts.

For more information call freephone 08081 963482 or email your local hub below:

Central Hub (covering Pillgwenlly, Victoria, Stow Hill, Allt Yr Yn):

Pill Millennium Centre, Courtybella Terrace, Newport, NP20 2GH

Email: centralhub@newport.gov.uk

East Hub (covering Ringland, Alway, Somerton, Lliswerry, Beechwood, St Julians, Langstone, Llanwern):

282 Ringland Circle, Newport NP19 9PS (the former Ringland community centre)

Email: easthub@newport.gov.uk

North Hub (covering Bettws, Caerleon, Malpas, Shaftesbury):

Bettws Community Centre, 43 The Precinct, Bettws NP20 7TN

Email: northhub@newport.gov.uk

West Hub (covering Tredegar Park, Graig, Gaer, Marshfield, Rogerstone)

Maesglas Community Centre, Bideford Road, Newport NP20 3XT

Email: westhub@newport.gov.uk

Some of the other services that the hubs can offer include flying start groups for babies, toddlers and parent support, free online parenting support, play and youth clubs for children and young people, classes and opportunities for adults to undertake accredited and casual learning, library services and events, support for young people aged 11-25, after school activities and school holiday play schemes, Welsh language classes, support for people with ESOL, redistribution of low-cost quality food to people in need, community projects, health and fitness activities and recycling support.

Families First

Visit Newport Families First to read how this Welsh Government programme supports families, particularly those living in poverty.

Feed Newport

Feed Newport help homeless, refugees, older people, people fleeing domestic violence, and those at risk through living in poverty.

You can contact them on 01633 549796 or visit https://www.feednewport.com

Caerphilly

Risca Covid-19 Volunteers

The Risca Covid-19 Volunteers was set up in March 2020 specifically to help members of the community during the first lockdown with small errands, shopping and prescription runs and calling people who are lonely and isolated.

There are 200 volunteers supporting a wide range of people, offering free school uniform for the four Risca schools for those struggling to afford them, food support and signposting and referrals to other support agencies.

The organisation is also running a tin on the wall campaign for the Risca food bank and other local charities, and has its own café and food pantry, a bike hub and toddler groups.

If you need any help from the Risca Covid-19 group, you can contact them on 01633 848 899, or by visiting www.riscacv19volunteers.com and through Facebook.

BMMR Churches

Bedwas, Machen, Michaelston-y-Fedw and Rudry Churches (BMMR) set up the care project on March 23, run by Reverend Dean Roberts. They deliver food parcels, collect prescriptions and provide support via telephone. You can visit www.theparishtrust.org.uk

Gateway Church

Claire Hughes at Gateway Church in Caerphilly has used £7,000 worth of Lottery funding to set up virtual wellbeing workshops to help with people’s mental health during lockdown.

There is also a CAP job club which is an eight-week course to help get people back into employment.

You can get in touch by emailing info@gatewaychurchcaerphilly.co.uk.

Tin on A Wall Newbridge

The tin on a wall in Newbridge supplies the Pantside foodbank with tonnes of food each week as generous members of the community leave food to be collected.

St Cenydd Road Church

The church has a food bank, which is open between 10am and midday every Wednesday. No voucher is necessary.

Hengoed Happiness and Well-being Group

Provides friendship, support and a host of online or in person events. You can join quizzes, coffee mornings, craft evenings, buddy support and tea together.

Find out more at www.Facebook.com/HengoedHappinessandWellbeing

Blaenau Gwent

Brynmawr Rotary Club

The club runs a supplementary food bank to support working poverty groups and people directed to them. They have supplied 182 families with Christmas hampers and supplied 100 fresh fruit and vegetables parcels to another group’s hamper delivery. If they are unable to help, they will signpost to other organisations.

Blaenau Gwent Council

The council has a number of services to help people get the support they need. Find out more here: https://www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/health-wellbeing-social-care/getting-the-help-you-need/help-for-adults/

Torfaen

Panteg House

Has supported 565 families and donated more than 36,000 items of food. The group is also supporting 32 families every two weeks from federated schools.

It has supplied care homes and a number of individuals throughout the area and is working with groups in New Inn and Cwmynyscoy to take in donations and help people in need.

The New Inn group was the first to start a tin on the wall collection scheme to encourage donations from their community – the food the group collects is stored and distributed via Panteg House.

It has supported people out of their immediate area and has acted as the hub for a donation, delivery and distribution network, enabling them to buy and receive in bulk before distributing to other centres.

Thornhill Community Centre

Is supporting around 85 families a week and has seen an increase in people walking into the centre. The centre is supporting families from its area and has helped people from other areas too.

Croesy Food Share

Has supported more than 225 people since beginning of April 2020, serving the south east of the borough, including and beyond its immediate area.

Co-Star

Has previously supported 264 families with crisis bags and also 180 school families. Supports Greenmeadow, Coed Eva, St Dials and Fairwater but has also helped people outside its area when needed. Also continues to support 55 families with food share bags.

Garnsychan Partnership

Has supported 694 families and/or single elderly households. Predominantly those supported live in Abersychan and Garndiffaith ward, with some provision to Pontypool and Blaenavon.

Blaenavon Town Council/Healthier Blaenavon

The group estimates that it has supplied more than £3,900 worth of food to local people. Has been receiving food share since August 5, 2020, and over the following 13 weeks it gave out more than 325 bags of food, each worth around £12.

Trac 2

Has supported 631 households throughout Torfaen and given out more than 12,000 food items. Has also included local care homes and traveller sites in their support.

Northville Community Group

Has supported a number of families, and has 125 outreach contacts.

New Inn Community Support

Provides a range of support for people in the New Inn area by picking up shopping, collecting prescriptions, or just popping in for a chat. Visit tinyurl.com/y3fuuvad

Monmouthshire

Mind Monmouthshire

Offers adult wellbeing activities, groups and self-management course through Zoom. Support adults on a 1-2-1 basis, providing counselling, housing support and benefits advice.

For support with mental health, contact 01873 858275.

Monmouthshire County Council

Is offering support to people in the area for a number of concerns. This includes people needing shopping done or prescriptions collected and support with housing and employment. For more information or to use these services, visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/services/

Basecamp

Basecamp provides free face-to-face counselling in Chepstow and free online counselling for those who live further afield.

The organisation provides counselling for all ages through funding from the Welsh Government, the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations and Monmouthshire Housing Association.

Visit www.basecampchepstow.weebly.com

National

Gwent Housing Support

Gwent Housing Support provides advice and support and can direct you to relevant people for all housing problems and concerns. Contact details for each area in Gwent are available here: https://www.gwenthousingsupport.co.uk/en/how-do-i-get-support

Citizens Advice

Citizen’s Advice provides advice and support to people all across Wales, whether related to ongoing disputes, financial concerns or anything else. The trained volunteers are able to provide assistance, advice and signpost to other organisations if needed. You can find out more here: https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/wales/

Live Fear Free

The Welsh Government’s Live Fear Free helpline provides support for people suffering from violence and abuse. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call free on 0808 8010800, text 07860077333 and email info@livefearfreehelpline.wales.

Dyn Project

Dyn Project offers support for men across Wales suffering from domestic violence by contacting 0808 801 0321 or emailing support@dynwales.org.

C.A.L.L. Helpline

The mental health helpline for Wales is C.A.L.L Helpline. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

They offer community advice and a listening line, with confidential listening and support service. You can call 0800 132 737 or text ‘help’ to 81066. You can also visit www.callhelpline.org.uk for more information.

Samaritans

Samaritans is a UK-wide service for people needing help with their mental health. They are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They will listen and you can call at any time day or night.

For help call 116 123 for free or visit www.samaritans.org

You can also email jo@samaritans.org but take note that a response to the email can take 24 hours.

Mind

Mind can provide information and signposting services. They are open 9am-6pm Monday to Friday, apart from bank holidays.

You can get information on mental health problems, where you can get help close to you, treatment options and advocacy services.

Contact the Mind Infoline on 0300 123 3393, text 86463 or visit https://www.mind.org.uk/

Please be aware than they are closed on Christmas Day, December 28 and January 1.

Melo

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has developed the Melo website with partners to promote the mental wellbeing of people living and working in Torfaen, Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

Melo is here to help you to develop new skills that will support you when life is difficult.

https://www.melo.cymru/

Carers Trust South East Wales

Carers Trust South East Wales is running a winter emergency grants scheme for unpaid carers affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

Carers can now apply for a grant of up to £300 to address immediate winter pressures and emergency needs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Carers Support Fund has been provided by Welsh Government via Carers Trust Wales to be administered by Carers Trust South East Wales (CTSEW). For more information visit https://www.ctsew.org.uk/carers-support-fund-grants?fbclid=IwAR0ykTwHHx7iBUwoxXbP96FkeK3H1-wJMTtps-Ug-Vk01zvUulnHZhinzVs

Home-Start Cymru

Provides friendship, emotional support and practical advice in the homes of families who are having difficulties managing parenting for a variety of different reasons. These could be poor mental health, managing children’s challenging behaviour, disability, domestic abuse, isolation or low self-esteem.

The organisation's mission is to give children the best possible start in life, by supporting parents so they grow in confidence, strengthening and enjoying their relationships with their children and widening their links with the local community.

For more information or to get help visit https://homestartcymru.org.uk/

Blue Cross

The Blue Cross Pet Bereavement support service is available 8.30am until 8.30pm, every day of the year. It offers free support for anyone suffering the loss of a beloved pet.

Call 0800 096 6606 or email pbssmail@bluecross.org.uk

British Red Cross

If you are feeling lonely and would like to reach out, the British Red Cross has a free coronavirus support line available on 0808 196 3651, and free online loneliness resources at redcross.org.uk/loneliness-resources

Call the British Red Cross’ free and confidential coronavirus support line on 0808 196 3651 to speak to a friendly volunteer for a chat if you are lonely, worried or need practical support, seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.