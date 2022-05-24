Another two covid deaths have been recorded in Wales, according to the latest public health figures.

In the latest 72 hour reporting period, there has been another two deaths due to the virus.

This leaves the total number of fatalities at 7,457 since the start of the pandemic.

In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – the area which covers Newport and the wider Gwent area, there has been 1,225 deaths to date.

During the latest testing period, there has been 90 new covid cases reported.

Of these 21 were in Gwent.

Broken down further, 13 were in Caerphilly, five in Newport, and three in Monmouthshire.

There were no new cases of the virus reported in either Blaenau Gwent or Torfaen.

Caerphilly saw the highest number of new covid cases of any region in Wales.

Below, you can see the number of new covid cases, broken down by area.

Covid cases in Wales: area-by-area

Blaenau Gwent: 0

Caerphilly: 13

Monmouthshire: 3

Newport: 5

Torfaen: 0

Anglesey: 1

Conwy: 9

Denbighshire: 3

Flintshire: 3

Gwynedd: 2

Wrexham: 6

Cardiff: 9

Vale of Glamorgan: 2

Bridgend: 7

Merthyr Tydfil: 3

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 7

Carmarthenshire: 2

Ceredigion: 1

Pembrokeshire: 4

Powys: 3

Neath Port Talbot: 2

Swansea: 2

Unknown location: 1

Resident outside Wales: 2