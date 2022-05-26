THE high-risk, low-reward world of a small-time dealer was illustrated when it emerged one who was jailed for nearly three years had made just over £4,000 selling drugs.
Christopher Davies, 29, from Blaenavon, appeared for a proceeds of crime hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The cocaine and cannabis dealer, who was locked up for two years and nine months last autumn, profited by £4,160.40 it was revealed.
Davies has £520 in available assets which he must transfer to the authorities within 28 days or face an extra fortnight behind bars.
During his sentencing hearing in November 2021, Newport Crown Court heard how he was caught red-handed with drugs in his bedroom following a police raid on his then home in Goytre, Monmouthshire.
Officers found 13g of cocaine worth between £700 and £800 and 24g of cannabis valued at £170 to £220.
