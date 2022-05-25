A TEENAGER is set to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to rape and assault charges.
Liam Clarke, 19, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, denied one count of rape and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between 2020 and 2022, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Judge David Wynn Morgan set a trial date of September 5 with the case expected to last five days.
Clarke was remanded in custody.
The prosecution was represented by Janet McDonald and the defendant by Jeffrey Jones.
