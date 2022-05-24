Over 40 fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Monmouth this week, it has been confirmed.

The emergency services were scrambled to Monnow Street at 9.20am on Monday (May 23), after a fire had broken out in the Peacocks retail store.

Fire engines from both sides of the border were deployed to what was described as “a large, well-developed fire”, in a bid to prevent it from spreading into neighbouring buildings.

The fire took several hours to contain – finally being extinguished at around 5.09pm.

But, crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service remained on the scene well into Tuesday (May 24), in order to dampen down hot spots, secure the scene, and carry out an investigation.

A picture from the scene as crews worked to tackle the blaze

Today, a spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that the suspected cause of the blaze was “an accidental ignition”.

It has been reported that local businesses in the surrounding area provided fire service personnel with food and drinks while they worked, and the fire service has thanked them, along with the local community for their cooperation.

Monnow Street has since been reopened.

Statement from the fire service in full

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Over 40 crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales attended the scene of a large fire in Monmouth alongside emergency service colleagues and partner agencies.

“At approximately 9:20am on Monday 23 May 2022, we received reports of a fire on Monnow Street in Monmouth. Upon arrival, crews were faced with a large, well-developed fire, affecting a commercial property.

“Crews worked tirelessly to manage and contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and a stop message was received at approximately 5:09pm.

“The premises smouldered overnight, and crews continued to dampen down hotspots, securing the area and protecting the community from further risk.

“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene while a fire investigation was conducted. The suspected cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental ignition.

“The road was closed as a safety precaution and those needing to travel along Monnow Street were advised to plan alternative routes or transportation methods. The road has since been reopened.

“We would like to thank our colleagues from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service for their specialist support during this incident.

“We would also like to thank a number of the surrounding businesses who kindly provided our crews with food and drink, and to the community for their ongoing support and cooperation during this incident.

“The property has now been boarded up and secured as a safety precaution, and we would urge the public to continue following the advice and guidance of Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council.”