THE WELSH Air Ambulance was spotted landing in Chepstow yesterday afternoon.
Officials have confirmed that the helicopter was responding to a medical emergency at a residential address in the Thornwell area of the town.
The air ambulance landed on the Thornwell Town football pitch, overlooking the M48 Severn Bridge.
The incident occurred at around 2.55pm yesterday (Monday, May 23).
The patient was conveyed to the Grange University hospital by road.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Two rapid response vehicles, an emergency ambulance and an air ambulance were deployed to the scene.
"One patient was conveyed by road to the Grange University Hospital."
