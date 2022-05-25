A PROPERTY listing has appeared online to advertise the sale of a Chepstow supermarket.

The Lidl store on Bulwark Road is being advertised for sale on property website realla.co.uk

The supermarket firm are planning to move operations to the site previously occupied by the Severn Bridge Club - just up the road.

The new site has been completely cleared following a fire which tore through the Severn Bridge Club on December 1 last year.

The current Lidl store occupies a site of 11,209 sq ft.

The subject property is located to the western side of Bulwark Road, next to to the existing shopping parade and opposite the site of the new proposed Lidl foodstore.

There is also currently parking space for 80 cars.

The site is being advertised as being suitable for uses other than retail which "could include: gym, trade counter, residential, retirement living, subject to receipt of planning permission".

It is freehold with vacant possession, but leasehold offers will be considered.

To view the listing, visit realla.co.uk/details/25671698