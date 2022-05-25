A SCHOOL where a boy lost a finger after allegedly being chased by bullies was only weeks ago praised for the improvement it was making.

Abertillery Learning Campus had been included on the list of schools 'requiring significant improvement' following an inspection in 2018.

However, in the most recent report in February this year, Estyn inspectors judged the school to 'have made sufficient progress' and it has now been removed from the list.

The standard of pupils' information retention, general classwork and engagement with staff and peers has improved, according to the report.

The standard of teaching is said to have done likewise.

"The school now monitors teaching rigorously," the report reads.

The report noted that 'most pupils behave well in lessons, when moving around the school and during lunch and break times'.

Inspectors noted that the use of an internal exclusion area, the ‘ready to learn’ room, is effective in dealing with more challenging behaviour.

"Since the core inspection, the overall number of fixed term exclusions has reduced considerably and the number of pupils that attend the ‘ready to learn’ room for poor behaviour has also declined," the report reads.

No mention of bullying is included in the report.

Raheem Bailey lost a figure after running away from an alleged bullying incident

Shantal Bailey, says her son Raheem had been suffering "racial and physical abuse", as well as other forms of bullying, since he moved to the school last September.

Raheem, 11, injured his hand while fleeing being "attacked and beaten" at Abertillery Learning Community earlier this week.

He ended up losing his finger as a result of his injuries.

The school closed on Monday for 'health and safety reasons' after the story first reported by the Argus on Friday made national headlines over the weekend. The story led to an outpouring of support for Raheem from high profile figures.

You can read Abertillery Learning Campus' full Estyn report here.