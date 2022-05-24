I would like to thank every Newport resident that who took the time to vote in the recent local government election.

Having your say will always be one of the most powerful things you can do.

I am honoured to return as leader of Newport City Council and with my colleagues, will do everything possible to serve Newport well and help better the city over the next five years.

Over the last two years, Newport has experienced something none of us ever hopes to see again. The pandemic brought huge challenges for our city, families, friends, young people and businesses. Throughout we worked hard to protect communities, individuals, livelihoods and businesses.

Communities rallied together and reminded us of what is most important – we need to rebuild a society where we look out for each other, all of the time. We will stand side by side with the people of Newport to deliver a stronger, fairer, greener Newport, focusing on families, communities, business and growth.

To do this, we have set out our plans which focus on community wealth building; economic growth; education; the city centre; social care and wellbeing; the environment; transport; housing and communities; sport and culture. They build on the things we have already delivered for Newport and make clear our intentions for a city that is changing, adapting and growing.

I hope that residents, partners and businesses alike will join us in this ambition for the city, as success is something we can only achieve by working together.

One of the first major events in the calendar as we move forward is the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

We said we wanted this celebration to be focussed on our communities and the opportunities to come together.

We have supported many local streets parties in all areas of the city and helped make them safe by supporting them with road closures and traffic management – we hope they all go well.

A virtual jubilee trail is currently live – visit seven sites across the city to meet characters from Buckingham Palace and see them come to live through augmented reality on your smart phone – free fun for all ages.

On Thursday June 2, we will light a jubilee beacon at the Queen Elizabeth II field, Ringland. There will be performances and we hope many of you will join us when at dusk, ours becomes one of hundreds lit in recognition across the Commonwealth.

And on Sunday June 5, Beechwood Park will open its gates for our Big Jubilee Lunch. Bring a picnic, watch the national jubilee celebrations on a big screen, enjoy our roaming entertainment and soak up the atmosphere as we enjoy the extended bank holiday weekend. Fingers crossed for a little sunshine to top it all off!

For detailed information you can visit www.newport.gov.uk/jubilee