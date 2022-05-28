A PRESERVATION society is calling for the local community to help with their artistic vision for a ruined castle in Caerphilly.

The Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust has teamed up with South Wales artist Haf Weighton, who has created a piece of artwork showing a reborn Ruperra Castle and gardens.

The community are being urged to get involved and help finish this piece of work.

On Wednesday, June 1, at 10.30am, you can head to Rudry Parish Hall where you will be able to join in as well as hear more about the trust’s vision for the future and take part in a walk to view the castle. Booking is essential for this and can be done at http://www.ruperracastle.wales/news-and-events/category/events

Caerphilly MS, Hefin David, said: “As MS for Caerphilly, Ruperra Castle is a very special place for me.

"Located in a beautiful newly-designated greenbelt between Cardiff, Newport and Caerphilly town, it is a place to be cherished and I know that many of my constituents walk and cycle in the area.

"It is wonderful to see the local community engaging in a vision for the castle’s future which I hope can be secured very soon.”

Ms Weighton said: “I am so proud to be associated with Ruperra. I grew up in Lisvane and as a child I loved walking around the old ruins and imagining Ruperra in its former glory. I am delighted to be helping the local community to visualize how the castle could look once its new vision is finally realized.”

Credit: Booker T Photography

The castle is currently privately owned but has fallen into a severe state of disrepair. The Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust want to take ownership of the castle and use a range of funding streams to help to repair, protect and preserve the castle and the environment surrounding it as well as use it as a base for heritage, archaeology, gardening and skills training.

They also want to manage the gardens, grounds and outbuildings with a live-in caretaker, encourage sustainable access and commemorate key periods in its history.