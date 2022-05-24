THE site of the former Severn Bridge Club has been completely flattened following a fire which tore through the building at the end of last year.
A fire, on December 1 last year, saw the club reduced to its steel frame - twisted and blackened by the blaze.
The Severn Bridge Club had been a fixture of the Bulwark site since opening in 1965.
However, it had been closed for some time before the fire, with fencing having been erected around the site.
The fire destroyed much of the building, but now new pictures show the remaining steel beams have also been removed.
The presence of gas cylinders at the incident also required a safety cordon to be established for a time.
Video footage captured at the time shows the extent of the fire.
The site is to become a Lidl supermarket, with the firm's store located a short distance down Bulwark Road having been put up for sale.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here