THE site of the former Severn Bridge Club has been completely flattened following a fire which tore through the building at the end of last year.

A fire, on December 1 last year, saw the club reduced to its steel frame - twisted and blackened by the blaze.

The Severn Bridge Club had been a fixture of the Bulwark site since opening in 1965.

However, it had been closed for some time before the fire, with fencing having been erected around the site.

The fire destroyed much of the building, but now new pictures show the remaining steel beams have also been removed.

The presence of gas cylinders at the incident also required a safety cordon to be established for a time.

Video footage captured at the time shows the extent of the fire.

The site is to become a Lidl supermarket, with the firm's store located a short distance down Bulwark Road having been put up for sale.