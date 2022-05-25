A COFFEE shop in Newport has unveiled an impressive street-art style portrait of the Queen ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.

Justine Desmond, who set up Coffeeology in Caerleon with her father Barry Desmond, commissioned artist Anthony Smith to do the portrait of the Queen – which will now be silently auctioned to raise money for charity.

The coffee shop, which has seen a surge in popularity since its opening in 2020, also enlisted the services of one of its regular customers, Wendy Gould, who provided the newspaper cut-outs that also feature in the artwork.

“We wanted to do something that would get the community involved,” Mr Desmond said.

Anthony Smith, Wendy Gould and Justine Desmond.

“I think whether you’re a royalist or not, there’s no denying that the Queen has given quite an incredible service over the past 70 years.

“Wendy has been brilliant in her enthusiasm for this and we’re really happy with what Anthony was able to create.”

Anthony Smith, who produces work under the title Consumersmith, has been involved in a wave of street-art projects across the city, including the recent ‘Art of Pill’ launch.

“We wanted to create something that was different, perhaps unconventional for the jubilee,” Mr Smith said.

“It’s designed to look as if it’s been produced quite quickly – that’s certainly the effect I wanted to create.

“I’ve been involved in a few public artwork projects in Newport recently, most recently with Tin-Shed Theatre.

Barry Desmond with the portrait.

“It’s really good to see more artwork coming through in the city.”

Wendy Gould, who works at St David’s Hospice Care’s charity store in Caerleon and helped contribute to the artwork, said: “I think whether you’re a royalist or not, the Queen is an amazing woman.

“This artwork highlights her life of dedication – thrust upon her at a very young age.

“I want to thank the whole team at Coffeeology for their development of a friendly and delightful team. I’ve made new friends here and it’s my favourite place to go.”

Profits raised from the sale of the artwork will be split evenly between Velindre and St David’s Hospice Care.

Coffeeology is also the first stop on Newport City Council’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail – an augmented reality trail that where players visit seven characters that have come to life from Buckingham Palace.

The coffee shop’s owner, Justine Desmond, said that producing the artwork reflected Coffeeology’s desire to be a community hub for Caerleon.

Coffeeology has been an instant hit with people in Caerleon.

“It’s more than just a local coffee shop here,” Ms Desmond said.

“We want to be a real hub for the community and support local artists as well.

“Me and my dad came up with the idea – we just wanted to provide somewhere for people to go and enjoy a nice coffee.

“There wasn’t really anywhere to go and do that in Caerleon before but now it’s great to see regulars coming in and enjoying the place.”