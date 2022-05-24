A MAN who was found in the public toilets of a park in Abergavenny at just a few days old is to be reunited with his birth family for a tv show airing tonight.

Paul Garner was found nearly 60 years ago, but until now had little idea of where or when he had been born.

ITV show Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, hosted by Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall, airs at 9pm tonight and will see Paul return to the toilets where he was found.

Mr Garner grew up in South Wales with the Garner family, who adopted him.

He only discovered the situation in which he'd been found after gaining access to his adoption file four years ago.

He now lives in England, is married and has two daughters.

Back in June 2019 , he appealed for anyone with information of what happened to him to make contact.

Speaking to the Argus at the time, he said: "I knew I had been adopted and was very, very close to my adopted parents,” he said.

“I was originally fostered then adopted when I was two years old.

“I stayed in Cwmbran until I left in 1976 to join the armed forces.

“What I did not know is that I had been left in a public toilet when I was days old. One day I was doing family research and that is how I found out about the incident.

“I found out by accident."

Former police constable Roy Wells revealed the discovery of an abandoned baby in a toilet block was “one of the most shocking experiences” he ever encountered in his career.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace airs at 9pm tonight on ITV.