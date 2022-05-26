A MAN is due to stand trial later this year after he denied robbery and assault by beating allegations.

Vincent Lewis, 58, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, entered not guilty pleas to the two charges during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences occurred on April 25.

MORE NEWS: LSD drug dealer kept handgun, large machete and axes ‘for protection’

A trial date of October 13 was set by Judge David Wynn Morgan with the case expected to last one or two days.

Lewis was remanded in custody.