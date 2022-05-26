A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NADIA PAMELA STRANGE, 27, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Pengam Road, Pengam, near Blackwood, with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 24.

She was ordered to pay £375 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS EDWARDS, 28, of Snowdon Court, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an off-road bike without insurance at Morrisons on October 24, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN MARK SMITH, 29, of Mulcaster Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Greenmeadow Road on October 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE PAUL JONES, 33, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Hereford Road on April 24 with 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was ordered to comply with the requirements of an alcohol treatment requirement for six months, participate in an accredited programme for 19 days, banned from driving for three years and must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARTIN KEITH HALE, 53, of Hollybush Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £227 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monnow Way on November 18, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL JACK MARTIN LUDLOW, 34, of Heol Y Groes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREI TOADER, 22, of Livingstone Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on London Street on November 21, 2021.

VICTORIA TINA WELLS, 33, of Graig Park Parade, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDER ORROCK, 29, of Gibsons Close, Biggar, South Lanarkshire, Scotland, was banned from driving for 24 months after he admitted drink driving on Newport Road, Caldicot, with 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 24.

He was ordered to pay £719 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.