A MAN has been arrested after an incident which saw armed police deployed to a residential street in Newport.

Emergency services were called to Constable Drive, in the St Julians area of the city, after receiving reports “that a man was making threats to others while holding a knife.”

Gwent Police confirmed that the call came in at around 10.10am on Tuesday, May 24.

As a result, a large police presence was sent to the street, including a police dog unit and the force’s armed response officers.

According to the force, the specially-trained firearms officers were sent “as a precaution”.

It has since been confirmed that a 54-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Following the incident, a search of the area was carried out by police, and a knife was located and recovered.

Statement from Gwent Police in full

