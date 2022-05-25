Many Tears Animal Rescue has taken to Facebook to issue a plea for donations from the public.

The charity has asked for any donations of bedding such as blankets or fleeces which are urgently required.

Due to the recent bad weather, Many Tears has been left unable to dry bedding in time, leaving them frequently running short.

They are expecting more dogs to arrive, so have asked for donations of anything that can be used to make cosy beds for the dogs.

They wrote on Facebook: “We are running low on bedding! The weather is awful so we cannot dry bedding fast enough and we are expecting lots of dogs so we need lots of fresh, cosy beds readily made for our new stayers!

“If you have any spare bedding such a fleeces, blankets etc and towels (which we use daily in our grooming room and vet surgery) and you are local please pop down to us at SA14 7HB. All items can be left on the bench out front or if you want to stay please come at the showaround times as stated on our website.”

The charity is also accepting donations of food and toys, and asks if anyone would like to help new arrivals settle in to visit their Amazon wish list.

The post continued: “If you would like to donate food, toys or any other items to help our new arrivals please consider taking a look on our Wishlist - we are SO grateful for every donation you send.”

The Many Tears Animal Rescue wishlist can be found on Amazon here.